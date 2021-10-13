PROVO, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Medical Aesthetics and Weight Loss in Provo, Utah, is thrilled to be expanding their non-invasive body contouring menu with truSculpt® flex non-invasive muscle toning to provide a full spectrum of body contouring benefits for their patients. Genesis Medical Aesthetics proudly provides truSculpt iD non-invasive fat reduction treatments for patients of all shapes and sizes. Now, with the addition of truSculpt flex, patients can achieve a higher level of body contouring benefits with targeted treatments for muscle toning and shaping.
TruSculpt flex and truSculpt iD are manufactured by Cutera. TruSculpt flex is a non-invasive muscle toning treatment that stimulates muscle contractions using electrical energy, which is transmitted through a gel to targeted muscle groups. FDA-cleared to strengthen, tone and firm the abdominal, buttocks and thigh muscles, truSculpt flex features 16 applicators and three treatment modes to be fully tailored to each patient's unique body type, size and shape.
Discover how truSculpt flex and trusculpt iD can help people achieve their body contouring goals by calling (801) 852-0033 today!
Advertisement
About Genesis Medical Spa & Weight Loss
As a results-driven spa, Genesis Medical Aesthetics' mission is to help patients feel healthy, inside and out. The treatments at Genesis Medical Aesthetics are not only skin-deep, but are also designed to heal a patient's mind, body and soul. As an inclusive space, the staff provides individualized treatment plans with the newest, most advanced technologies to help patients reach their goals and leave feeling intensely revitalized. Treatments at Genesis Medical Aesthetics include Botox®, dermal fillers, truSculpt iD, truSculpt flex, medical weight loss, IPL photofacials, laser hair reduction, hair restoration, medical-grade facials, chemical peels, hormone therapy, lipotropic and B12 injections, HydraFacial®, peptide therapy, RF microneedling, skin care, Emsella® urinary incontinence treatment, lash lift, brow wax, face wax and much more.