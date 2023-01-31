Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Enveyo's Logistics Optimization Software Streamlines GEODIS' Shipping Spend Management Processes

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced that GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, selected Enveyo Insights and Audit solutions to enhance its logistics analytics, shipment visibility, and carrier auditing processes in the United States region.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.