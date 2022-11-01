Giddy logo

DRAPER, Utah , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto staking app Giddy has recently completed its private beta, recording over $10M in DeFi trade volume despite the historic market downturn. The unique nature of the product enabled users to earn interest on their crypto in ways never before feasible for retail customers. And because Giddy is self-custody, users can add or withdraw funds as they please.


