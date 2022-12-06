Support Local Journalism

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlampingHub.com, the leading high-end glamping online travel agency, was purchased by Glamping Hub International, Inc. on November 18, 2022. This new company was founded by CJ Wolf, a serial entrepreneur from the mobile game space, and David de la Parra, a boutique hospitality veteran and glamping resort owner. Mr. Wolf and Mr. de la Parra are both outdoor enthusiasts that have partnered in numerous non-business adventures like competing in endurance races. While training long hours together, the two often talked about going into business with one another and when the prospect of acquiring this premier glamping marketplace came to their attention, they jumped at the opportunity.

GlampingHub.com is Sold to a New Investor Group


