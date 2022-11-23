Support Local Journalism

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in interactive gaming, The Secret City, are set to launch a new collection of outdoor experiences in the US, bringing their immersive real-world adventures to cities across The States.

For over half a decade, The Secret City have been using technology to create interactive puzzle-filled hunts through interesting and historic cities worldwide. The games are a blend of walking tours and outdoor escape rooms, all playable from any phone. They allow players to discover the highlights and hidden gems of their cities while simultaneously collaborating in teams to beat challenges and top the leaderboard. Top-rated local businesses are recommended along the way for teams to take a break and indulge in great food and drinks.


