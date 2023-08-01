DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Salt Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial salt market is expected to reach a value of $17.43 billion by 2028 from $13.67 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.
Increased Use of Salt in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries
Salt is an essential component of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, where it is used for chemical synthesis and manufacturing of several commodities such as rubber, glass, paper, and textiles.
Chloride, commonly used for cleaning, produces various chemicals, drugs, and plastics, with over 85% of medicines, including lifesaving drugs, produced using chlorine. Caustic soda and soda ash, produced using salt, are critical components in various industrial operations, including pulp and paper, chemical processing, and detergent.
The pharmaceutical industry, which is growing rapidly, is a major end-user of industrial salt, with over 50% of all drugs administered by salt. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, particularly in developing countries, is driving the growth of the industrial salts market.
Rising Demand for Water Treatment
Water quality is a crucial factor in various industrial sectors, such as textile and tanning, as hard water can result in adverse effects such as bleaching, uneven dyeing, and decreased lifespan of fabrics. Soft water, on the other hand, decreases the cleaning cost, increases the equipment's lifespan, and improves efficiency. In both residential and industrial settings, water softeners are widely used to mitigate the negative impacts of hard water.
The global water softener market is expected to cross USD 5.7 billion in 2027, with salt-based water softeners accounting for most of the market share. The demand for portable water consumption, coupled with the rise in water-borne diseases and strict regulations related to water treatment in various sectors, is expected to drive market growth.
Asia Pacific dominates the water treatment market, followed by Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the key markets in the former, and the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany in the latter.
Winter Weather Variability Affecting Salt Sales for De-icing
Industrial salt is widely used for de-icing, which accounts for approximately 20% of global consumption. Studies conducted in Wisconsin indicate that using salt for snow melting can significantly reduce road accidents by 88% and accident costs by 85%.
Key markets for salt de-icing include the U.S., Canada, and Northern Europe, where a considerable amount of salt is used for de-icing roadways, sidewalks, and walkways. In the U.S., around 19 million tons of salt is used for de-icing annually, while in Canada, the number is around 5 million tons.
However, the industrial salt market is significantly impacted by any fluctuations in the winter climate as it directly impacts the demand and price of salt for de-icing.
Geographical Analysis
APAC dominated the global industrial salts market, accounting for over 45% of the global consumption by volume. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by growing industrialization, population growth, and increasing demand for processed food and chemicals. India, China, and Japan are the key markets in this region, with China being the largest producer and consumer of industrial salt globally.
The growth in urbanization in East Asian countries is driving the construction market in the region. PVC and glass are the key materials of construction. Again, industrial salt is used as a primary raw material for producing PVC and glass, thus, boosting the growth of the industrial salt market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial salt market is favorably competitive, with several global and regional players operating. Cargill, Compass Minerals, Akzo Nobel, K+S AG, Tata Chemicals, INEOS Salt, and China National Salt Industry Corporation are key players in the global industrial salt market, with significant industry shares.
These players use various strategies to maintain their competitive edge, including product innovation and development, mergers and acquisitions, and expanding production capacity. For example, some companies focus on producing low-sodium salt for the food industry.
Others are investing in expanding their de-icing business in Europe or strengthening their position in the Latin American market by building a new salt plant in Chile. The industrial salt market is expected to witness intense competition in the coming years due to increasing demand and evolving customer preferences.
