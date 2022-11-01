Transaction marks ongoing expansion for GNCO, Inc. while strengthening Intermountain Lift Truck Offerings.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCO, Inc., has acquired Intermountain Lift Truck, effective November 1, 2022.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Transaction marks ongoing expansion for GNCO, Inc. while strengthening Intermountain Lift Truck Offerings.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCO, Inc., has acquired Intermountain Lift Truck, effective November 1, 2022.
Intermountain Lift Truck will remain under local management and committed to its vendors, suppliers, and customers within Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and Oregon. As the Intermountain Lift Truck brand grows, we are dedicated to hiring top talent in the area for technicians, parts, and sales personnel.
"We are excited to have Intermountain Lift Truck become a part of our organization, as they have an incredible family culture," says Matt Adams, President of GNCO, Inc. As part of this acquisition, Intermountain Lift Truck will utilize GNCO resources to enhance the business.
"The Intermountain Lift Truck team is excited for this partnership with GNCO," says Nick Williams, Vice President of Intermountain Lift Truck. "We look forward to the exponential growth that this partnership allows for our team to support our clients."
About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO is the parent corporation of several material handling companies across the United States. Each business within the GNCO family is independently operated and has separate product offerings. Our operating companies deliver safe, high-quality industrial products and services to meet our customers' needs. Our synergy and expertise enable our operating companies to be the best equipment distribution suppliers of choice. Stay up to date with GNCO by following us on LinkedIn.
About Intermountain Lift Truck: Intermountain Lift Truck is one of the largest material handling equipment companies in Utah, specializing in aftermarket replacement parts, support, and service for all makes and models of forklifts. They emphasize sophisticated systems installations, diesel truck repair, aerial equipment rentals, and commercial door service.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnco-inc-acquires-intermountain-lift-truck-301665117.html
SOURCE GNCO, Inc.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.