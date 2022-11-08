Goal Zero (PRNewsfoto/Goal Zero)

New computer labs outfitted with sustainable solar power, lights and new Dell computers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the details of its latest humanitarian efforts in partnership with the Joyineering Fund, providing lights and solar power to remote villages in Bolivia. The newly installed sustainable solar power will allow the local El Tigre school to power computers and the internet for students to further their education and brighten their future. 


