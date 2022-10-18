Goal Zero (PRNewsfoto/Goal Zero)

 By Goal Zero

Their story inspired "The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act," giving veterans and gold-star families free access to national parks for life

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the latest short film in its Power Moves series. The film features the triumphant and heart-wrenching story of Emily Henkel and Alexander Lofgren which eventually led to "The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act".

