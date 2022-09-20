Goal Zero (PRNewsfoto/Goal Zero)

Goal Zero (PRNewsfoto/Goal Zero)

 By Goal Zero

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The versatile Sherpa line now includes the fastest USB-C charging available in a power bank, with 100W USB-C output for 60% more power than the previous generation

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the newly upgraded 4th generation of its Sherpa 100AC and 100PD ultimate power banks. These durable and fast-charging power banks are the largest capacity approved for travel on any airline. The multiple charging capabilities create an almost unlimited range of options for what users can power, making them perfect for adventurers, business and beyond.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you