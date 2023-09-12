Goal Zero (PRNewsfoto/Goal Zero)

 By Goal Zero

The easy-to-setup, portable Skylight produces 6000 lumens to illuminate up to 70,000 square feet; providing dramatically more visibility than a standard portable light

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, announced today the Skylight, the first product in its Yeti-Ready Gear line. This easy-to-setup, portable area light produces 6000 lumens that can illuminate up to 70,000 square feet of space, providing dramatically more visibility than a standard camping light. The Skylight allows you to take customizable lighting wherever you go, whether that's on your next camping trip, in your backyard, lighting up a home improvement project and beyond.


