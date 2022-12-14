Support Local Journalism

DEER VALLEY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deer Valley's newest luxury resort and residences, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, and the revolutionary cold plunge company, Plunge, have partnered to bring winter sports enthusiasts from slopes to recovery with a new après ski wellness program that will launch on January 1, 2023. Located steps away from the lifts at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Village and in proximity to Park City's numerous other ski resorts, Goldener Hirsch guests will now have complimentary access to the Plunge tub on the resort's rooftop, which also features a heated pool, hot tub, sauna, and undisturbed mountain views.


