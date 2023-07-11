Deer Valley's newest luxury hotel was awarded the top position on this year's coveted list
DEER VALLEY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury mid-mountain resort in the heart of Deer Valley, Utah designed in the spirit of a European ski chalet, was recognized on Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards list as the "No. 1 Best Resort in the Continental U.S.," "No. 4 Best Hotel in The World," and "No. 1 Best Resort in Utah," as voted by the industry's most discerning travelers. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection blends a charming, historic 18-room inn with 40 sleek, modern residences designed by the award-winning architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig. The perfect home base for both winter sports and warm-weather pursuits, guests and residents enjoy access to Deer Valley Resort's 70 miles of mountain biking trails and over 100 pristine ski runs right outside their doorstep.
"We are so humbled to have been decided the best resort in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure's sophisticated, perceptive and well-traveled readers," said Ekrem Tercanoglu, general manager, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This accolade is a testament to the beautiful accommodations, instinctive hospitality, and world-class experiences our team has created in Deer Valley. We are home to a mix of adventurous and leisurely activities that appeal to all types of travelers seeking a mountain getaway. We hope to welcome you to Goldener Hirsch very soon!"
Founded in 1992, Goldener Hirsch is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah and skiing in the region since the late 1800s. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the inn pays homage to its historic namesake, a favorite of the Eccles family. Interiors at The Inn are filled with ornately-carved and painted wood furniture imported from Austria, antiques collected from around the world and original paintings from the Eccles' private collection. Traditional alpine architecture, an antler chandelier anchoring the lobby and wood burning fireplaces in the guest rooms provide an ambience of timeless elegance and Old-World charm.
Ranging from studios to spacious one, two, and three-bedrooms, The Residences features floor-to-ceiling windows, custom furniture and spacious living areas. Ideal for family and friends traveling together, these home-away-from-home accommodations boast full-service marble kitchens outfitted with Wolf and Subzero appliances, washers and dryers, gas fireplaces in the living room and master bedrooms, deep soaking tubs, and furnished balconies with sweeping views of the Park City area landscape.
The Inn and Residences are interconnected via a glass walkway and outdoor plaza, providing guests access to a range of luxurious amenities including an award-winning restaurant, lively après lounges, cafe, spa treatment suites, on-snow ski storage, ski boot locker room, a game room, spa treatments, as well as a rooftop fitness center, pool and hot tub overlooking the awe-inspiring Wasatch Mountain range and Deer Valley Resort.
Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure share their thoughts on destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, cities, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies, and more in the annual survey. As the United States' largest travel media brand with a total audience of 35 million across all platforms, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023 is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe.
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection is an iconic luxury inn located in legendary Deer Valley, Utah. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the intimate resort's mid-mountain location offers direct access to over 100 miles of perfectly groomed ski runs as well as warm weather outdoor pursuits. The 18 newly redesigned rooms and suites, including a Signature Suite that occupies the entire fourth floor, offer old-world charm with wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways; and, 40 residences, set in two new modern buildings designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig, are outfitted with full-service kitchens, contemporary living spaces and private balconies. Resort amenities include a luxurious lobby, adjacent Terrasse with seating and fire pits, exclusive private dining room, unique venues for private events and post-adventure wellness amenities such as customized massages in spa suites, breathtaking rooftop pool, infinity-edge hot tub and state-of-the-art fitness center. An award-winning restaurant skillfully marries Bavarian specialties with farm-fresh regional fare sourced from local Park City pastures, while the Antler Lounge, a chic and vibrant gathering spot, comes alive in the evenings with après cocktails and live entertainment. Founded in 1992, the inn is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah's ski region since the late 1800s.
