Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection was named no. 1 Best Resort in the U.S.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection was named no. 1 Best Resort in the U.S.

 By Murphy O'Brien PR

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Deer Valley's newest luxury hotel was awarded the top position on this year's coveted list

DEER VALLEY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury mid-mountain resort in the heart of Deer Valley, Utah designed in the spirit of a European ski chalet, was recognized on Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards list as the "No. 1 Best Resort in the Continental U.S.," "No. 4 Best Hotel in The World," and "No. 1 Best Resort in Utah," as voted by the industry's most discerning travelers. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection blends a charming, historic 18-room inn with 40 sleek, modern residences designed by the award-winning architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig. The perfect home base for both winter sports and warm-weather pursuits, guests and residents enjoy access to Deer Valley Resort's 70 miles of mountain biking trails and over 100 pristine ski runs right outside their doorstep.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.