Chef Lebas will marry the spirit of Bavarian traditions with elegant, French techniques while showcasing local ingredients sourced from Alpine pastures
PARK CITY, Utah, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the modern, mid-mountain hotel and residences in Deer Valley, today announces the appointment of Nicolas Lebas as executive chef. Chef Lebas, who has more than two decades of fine dining restaurant experience, will continue to elevate the luxury property's centerpiece Goldener Hirsch Restaurant. Chef Lebas will oversee the entirety of the gastronomic program—inclusive of The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, Café, Antler Lounge and unique experiences like cooking classes and off-site picnics—which serves the hotel's 18 guest rooms and 40 new residences. Additionally, Goldener Hirsch also exists as a year-round social hub for the Park City community and an après destination for Deer Valley skiers. Inspired by the hotel's Austrian roots, Chef Lebas' vision for this next era will marry his global perspective and infectious passion for the local farm-to-table culture.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Lebas, who has such a strong knowledge about the origin of European culinary traditions, to Park City and to our Goldener Hirsch family," said Rajiv Malhotra, general manager, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection. "His wealth of experience speaks for itself, having worked in a variety of renowned kitchens in France, Mexico and America, ultimately shaping his unique approach to the culinary world. Chef Lebas will be a driving force as we interpret this contemporary chapter for culinary at Goldener Hirsch."
This June, Lebas will introduce the first ever Goldener Summer Market, inspired by the French Guinguette, which will launch in tandem with the opening of the summer mountain chairlifts. Every Saturday between June 18 and September 3, 2022, the resort invites guests to take in scenic views from Park City Mountain chairlifts. Once at the top, guests can choose from a variety of hiking trails or stay seated for a scenic ride back down to the Goldener Summer Market. The open-air market will have light bites by Chef Lebas and guest chefs as well as a unique menu of spirits, games and live music.
Other culinary experiences include Bavarian beer tasting, a traditional sampling of notable Bavarian beers, brewed in March and featuring a slightly sweet taste with a gentle hint of nuttiness. Further, the property has combined open fire cooking, community, and localized food to transform the predictable dining experience with an open fire culinary offering which draws upon Chef Lebas' passion to create an immersive and interactive experience where diners cultivate connections to their food, Chef, and the community.
The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, decorated with a blazing hearth, hand-painted murals and antique dining chairs, serves various European classic dishes and seasonal dishes that change with the Utah harvest. During cooler months, indulge in a heartwarming Duck Pot Pie with duck confit, heirloom potatoes, celery cream and feuillette as well as The Goldener Hirsch, featuring a classic wiener schnitzel garnished with pomme daughines, grenobloise sauce caperberries. The Goldener Hirsch Fondue, a mix of traditional alpine cheeses, is the perfect après treat served with mixed vegetables and toasted baguette or lamb meatballs and wagyu beef available a la carte. In warmer months, tuck into chilled soups and market salads that celebrate the best of what's in season in Park City, or savor a satisfying smoked brätwurst and traditional erdäpfelsalat (potato salad).
"I am honored to have the opportunity to work on this project and merge old world and new world in the sphere of food and beverage," said Nicolas Lebas, executive chef, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I am most excited to experiment with local flavors and look forward to disrupting Park City's culinary scene with a high-caliber experience it has never seen before."
Born and raised in France, Chef Lebas's culinary career began in a bistro in Lyon, marking his initial pursuit into the high-end restaurant scene. He graduated from Lycee hotelier Sèvigné, Gap with a bachelor's degree in culinary arts and related services. After venturing to and spending time in Mexico, Lebas reallocated to San Antonio, Texas, where his interest in hotels began at a luxury Hill Country resort. After his time in Texas, he transitioned to a role as executive chef in Orlando, Fla., at a 4-star, 4-diamond steakhouse followed by a role in Atlanta, Ga., where he was voted the 2019 Culinarian of the Year by the Georgia Hotels & Lodging Association.
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection recently unveiled a modern reimagination, including the addition of brand new residences and resort amenities designed by Tom Kundig of AD100 firm Olson Kundig. The residences, available in studio to three bedrooms, feature state-of-the-art furnishes and a chic, contemporary alpine style. New resort amenities include the Café, aprés hotspot Antler Lounge, new ski conveniences, alpine inspired wellness and a one-of-a-kind summer adventures program.
The Restaurant at Goldener Hirsch is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch.
About Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection is an iconic luxury inn located in legendary Deer Valley, Utah. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the intimate resort's mid-mountain location offers direct access to over 100 miles of perfectly groomed ski runs as well as warm weather outdoor pursuits. The 18 newly redesigned rooms and suites, including a Signature Suite that occupies the entire fourth floor, offer old-world charm with wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways; and, 40 residences, set in two new modern buildings designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig, are outfitted with full-service kitchens, contemporary living spaces and private balconies. Resort amenities include a luxurious lobby, adjacent Terrasse with seating and fire pits, exclusive private dining room, unique venues for private events and post-adventure wellness amenities such as customized massages in spa suites, breathtaking rooftop pool, infinity-edge hot tub and state-of-the-art fitness center. An award-winning restaurant skillfully marries Bavarian specialties with farm-fresh regional fare sourced from local Park City pastures, while the Antler Lounge, a chic and vibrant gathering spot, comes alive in the evenings with après cocktails and live entertainment. Founded in 1992, the inn is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah's ski region since the late 1800s.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch
Follow Goldener Hirsch on Instagram @goldenerhirschauberge
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
