Schools with Google Workspace for Education Plus can now integrate their student information system (SIS) and Google Classroom through Instructure's Elevate Data Sync

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Elevate Data Sync, has entered into an agreement with their partner, Google,  that bridges the integration gap for Google Classroom users with a robust and comprehensive solution. With the integration, educational institutions can now keep course data and rosters synchronized between their student information systems (SIS or MIS) and Google Classroom. This means that educators no longer must set up their courses manually or have students use a join code. Teachers can now simply click "accept" when their course is automatically created. 

