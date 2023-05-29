hjnstock-Your News Now

Gov. Spencer Cox has named 10 new members to serve on the Utah Board of Higher Education. These nominations are subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

Senate Bill 146, “Higher Education Governance Amendments,” which passed during the 2023 legislative session, changes many of the higher education governance board duties and narrows the board to 10 total members. As a result, Gov. Cox is appointing 10 new members.


