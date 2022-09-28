Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

GPR Ventures has completed its fourth multifamily acquisition in the greater Salt Lake City region. Capitol Estates is located down the street from the state capitol, with 24 units in a combination of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans and private parking.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GPR Ventures, a private equity real estate operator headquartered in the Bay Area with four offices in the Western U.S., has closed escrow on a two-building, 24-unit property in Salt Lake City. Capitol Estates is located down the street from the Utah Capitol and in close proximity to Salt Lake City's downtown area and the Salt Lake City International Airport. Tenants have high walkability to local restaurants, coffee shops and parks.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.