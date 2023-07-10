Support Local Journalism

SANDY, Utah, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Balloon Toy Store, the premier toy retailer offering smart toys for smart kids, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 30th-anniversary sale celebration. The sales event will start this Thursday, July 13th - 15th, across six of their current seven, Utah locations. As part of this milestone celebration, Grandpa Beck Games' founder, Grandpa Beck himself, will make a special appearance for media interviews and sign games for attendees at their Sandy location in Utah on July 14th.

"For three decades, The Red Balloon Toy Store has been dedicated to providing children with toys that not only entertain but also educate," said Yamil Castillo, President of The Red Balloon Toy Store. "Our commitment to fostering intellectual growth and creativity through play has allowed us to thrive even in an age dominated by e-commerce giants."


