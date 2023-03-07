Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New SuiteApp for supplier management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

LEHI, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Connect, a leading cloud-based enterprise social network for supplier relationship and data management, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations securely integrate supplier data and peer-reviewed responses while improving data quality for vendor master records.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.