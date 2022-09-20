Graphite Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphite Health)

Graphite Health member systems to use Datavant Switchboard for secure and privacy-preserving exchange of patient data.

SALT LAKE CITY AND SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Health, a software company intent on transforming the digital future of healthcare, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration that will enable Graphite Health to rapidly and securely exchange data through Datavant's trusted de-identification technology and APIs already in use across dozens of the largest health systems in the United States.

