SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gravis Law Family Law and Estate Planning Teams are delighted to welcome Waldron Law Group to the Firm as it strives to serve communities throughout Utah. The long-standing team led by Paul Waldron will be joining Gravis Law in November 2021.
Gravis Attorney Mary Kate Moss, a newly announced Principal, moved to Utah in August to commence the Gravis Utah practice efforts. Mary Kate Moss and Paul Waldron bring decades of client-centered advocacy. "We are incredibly proud of Paul's experienced team joining with one of our newest Principals to offer an expanded suite of legal services in the Salt Lake and surrounding areas. These additions demonstrate our vision to serve people and communities across the nation, with special consideration to offering accessible and uncomplicated services in rural and mid-size communities," said Brett Spooner, CEO and Managing Partner.
Principal Mary Kate Moss has been a key contributor of Gravis Law since October 2018 and was an integral part of Gravis Law's expansion into the Flathead Valley, Montana. In addition to assisting clients in Montana, she has expanded her practice to Utah where she now resides with her family.
Mary Kate represents clients involving family law, estate planning, and general civil matters. Mary Kate advocates for clients in Montana and in Utah. Mary Kate focuses her practice on family law and strives to provide exceptional services to her clients focused on results. Mary Kate's approach is centered around the ultimate goals of her clients, minimizing conflict, creative solutions, and efficient resolutions.
Paul Waldron's values align with the values of Gravis Law. "I have always done things differently, providing unique solutions that deliver peace to my clients, whether peace in clients' relationships with others or the peace of mind from knowing they have properly settled their personal and financial affairs," said Waldron, senior attorney. "For more than 25 years, I have been helping families protect the things that are most important to them." Paul and his team help clients in areas of family law, estate planning, probate, guardianships/conservatorships, and mediation. Adding to Paul's great practice, Gravis also offers a full suite of legal services in business, litigation, bankruptcy, Social Security disability, consumer protection, personal injury, tax law, criminal defense, and real estate law.
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing accessible and uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to sixteen locations across the country and more than 100 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal services to all their markets.
