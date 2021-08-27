SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, continues to expand its Salt Lake City office with the addition of Nathan Hurlbut as a shareholder. He joins the firm from Stoel Rives, LLP.
"We are excited to welcome Nate to Greenberg Traurig, as we continue to strategically expand our presence in Salt Lake City to meet client demand,'' said Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy. "Our attorneys offer deep local experience backed by GT's global platform and resources. We're delighted that we are attracting skilled attorneys such as Nate, along with other terrific recent hires.''
GT opened the Salt Lake City office in 2020 and has been rapidly expanding, with four other shareholders joining in recent months – Lauren E. H. DiFrancesco in Litigation, Scott Irwin in Banking & Financial Services, Michael F. Thomson in Restructuring & Bankruptcy, and former U.S. Attorney John Huber in White Collar Defense and Special Investigations. Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City attorneys are consistently ranked as leaders in their fields by publications such as The Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, Mountain States Super Lawyers®, and Utah Legal Elite.
"Nate and the other recent hires help us expand the range of services we can offer to clients in Utah and beyond, said Salt Lake City office co-founding shareholders Annette Jarvis and Peggy Hunt. "Nathan's experience in the region will be a strong asset to our clients across the country.''
Hurlbut has deep experience managing private mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions and takes pride in delivering the highest level of service to his clients. He enjoys leading both buyers and sellers through the entire transaction process, drawing on his experience to offer unique perspectives and practical strategies to approach even the most challenging deal issues. Nate manages the drafting and negotiating letters of intent, stock or asset purchase agreements, merger agreements, earnouts, indemnities and all other key transactions documents.
Hurlbut acts as a strategic advisor to his clients regarding both legal and business issues. He serves as outside general counsel to several corporate clients and regularly advises companies and investors regarding formation and structuring of new businesses, private equity and debt financings, recapitalizations,
"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and take advantage of the firm's global platform and entrepreneurial culture to grow my business and collaborate with colleagues around the globe on cutting-edge legal issues,'' Hurlbut said.
Hurlbut earned his B.B.A. from St. Norbert College and his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.
