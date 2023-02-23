His presentation, titled "Internet Year in Review," will discuss how recent U.S. Supreme Court's decisions will impact the tech world and innovation in 2023, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) art, NFT reuse, and other fair use and First Amendment issues; law and liability issues surrounding machine learning test sets; the California Consumer Privacy Act and the California Privacy Protection Agency; and chatbots and other state and federal data privacy and cybersecurity breach class action suits. He will also discuss the latest case law, trends, and litigation, and transactional strategies involving Terms of Use, mass arbitration, privacy, IP law, and more.
Ballon is an IP and internet litigator who represents clients in copyright, Digital Millennium Copyright Act, trademark, trade secret, right of publicity, privacy, security, software, database, and Internet- and mobile-related disputes, and in the defense of data privacy, cybersecurity breach, adtech and behavioral advertising, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and other Internet-related class action suits. In addition to his practice, Ian authors the five-volume legal treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise With Forms 2d Edition (West 2008 & 2022 Cum. Supp., http://www.ianballon.net) and the earlier first edition, which has been cited in state and federal court opinions.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2023 "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2023: Litigation Spending in the Uncertain Economy and Beyond."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
