SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has hired a group of 19 Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice attorneys and patent agents, more than half of whom will be in the firm's Salt Lake City office, which first opened less than three years ago. The 31-person team, which includes specialist engineers and business staff, joined from FisherBroyles LLP.


