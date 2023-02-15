Support Local Journalism

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions (Groove), an integrator of technology solutions for commercial, hospitality and multifamily properties recently achieved Great Place to Work® Certification™, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Groove. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work. Nationally, only 57% of staff are satisfied with their employers.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," explained Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Groove is one of the best companies to work for in the country."


