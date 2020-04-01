ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squatty Potty, the global leader in toilet stools known for its viral commercial of an ice cream pooping unicorn, announced today the launch of its newly developed "Toilet Paper Seeds" product. That's right…now you can grow your own toilet paper. This scientific breakthrough will fundamentally change the bathroom industry forever and save consumers from toilet paper hoarders worldwide. Squatty Potty released a video on their breakthrough product, highlighting how to grow the valuable toiletry from the comfort of your own home.
If you couldn't already tell, this product isn't real. However, it's also not a gimmick. The toilet stool company's elaborate April Fools' video is actually a call to donate toward COVID-19 research and patient care.
Youtube link to Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Seed Video: https://youtu.be/cfZ1xXHGgH0
"These are challenging times we are all facing, and our brand DNA has been built on humor," said Bernie Kropfelder, CEO of Squatty Potty. "We felt like this was an appropriate opportunity to inject some levity and help people smile during this period of crisis. At the same time, we are asking for those people that can, to donate to our campaign and help raise funds to fight this terrible pandemic."
All proceeds from Squatty Potty's Toilet Paper Seeds will be donated to Johns Hopkins Medicine for COVID-19 vaccine research and patient medical care.
We hope that everyone shares this with a smile and considers giving what they can to help fight against Coronavirus.
About Squatty Potty, LLC
Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 140 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.