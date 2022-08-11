Support Local Journalism

GUIDEcx recently implemented a new Gainsight Integration that syncs onboarding data between the two platforms, giving customers a more seamless customer experience from start to finish. In line with the company's rebranding strategy, this integration provides a "guide" on the status of all projects.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the industry leader in customer onboarding, announced its certified integration partnership with Gainsight, the leader in customer success management, in their efforts to deliver a world-class experience for customers. This partnership will allow GUI native integration that can sync onboarding data between the two platforms, automate the process to gauge and manage risk and produce health scores to give teams an accurate status snapshot of each project from the very beginning of the onboarding process.

