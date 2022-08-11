GUIDEcx recently implemented a new Gainsight Integration that syncs onboarding data between the two platforms, giving customers a more seamless customer experience from start to finish. In line with the company's rebranding strategy, this integration provides a "guide" on the status of all projects.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the industry leader in customer onboarding, announced its certified integration partnership with Gainsight, the leader in customer success management, in their efforts to deliver a world-class experience for customers. This partnership will allow GUI native integration that can sync onboarding data between the two platforms, automate the process to gauge and manage risk and produce health scores to give teams an accurate status snapshot of each project from the very beginning of the onboarding process.
"They say data is the new oil of the 21st century," said Peter Ord, GUIDEcx founder and CEO. "However, making data actionable and refined has separated the best organizations from the rest in today's world. These first two integrations with Gainsight are only the beginning; improving the project handoff experience and sharing onboarding health information with Gainsight are helping to create more curtailed customer lifecycles, resulting in a substantially improved customer experience for our end users. Thank you to Nick Mehta and the Gainsight team for being incredible integrated partners!"
This partnership provides customers with a clear and accurate view of the health of their projects and any risk factors. Customers benefit from this industry-leading health score by being able to quickly react to risk factors and course correct in real time to avoid any unnecessary delays and cost overruns downstream in the project timeline. Here is an overview of all of the benefits this new integration provides:
Health scores based on engagement during onboarding.
Synced onboarding data between Gainsight and GUIDEcx.
Automated process to gauge and manage risk.
Custom GUIDEcx object.
CSAT and NPS scores at different milestones within projects.
As the leader in customer onboarding, GUIDEcx continues to partner with a variety of capable and innovative technologies. For more information about GUIDEcx, or to schedule an interview with Peter Ord, founder and CEO; Cody Irwin, vice president of product; or Harris Clarke, COO, please email Corey AmEnde at camende@guidecx.com.
About GUIDEcx
GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.