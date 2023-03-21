Recipe Builder is a game-changing way for users to customize how their tech stack integrates with GUIDEcx.
LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the category creator and world leader in customer onboarding, is launching a brand-new feature called Recipe Builder. Recipe Builder is an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) environment, native within GUIDEcx, that allows you to build custom integrations with other products in your tech stack.
Recipe Builder provides an invaluable solution for companies that have specific and unique tech integration needs. While other onboarding solutions may offer a connector at best, none allow users to natively customize integrations without using code.
"Recipe Builder launches us further in the world of workflow automation. Recipe Builder enables our customers to create 'no code' integration recipes with DocuSign, Gong, Gainsight, NetSuite and so many other products," says GUIDEcx CEO and founder Peter Ord. "The sky is the absolute limit, and I couldn't be more excited about the added efficiencies that this new feature will create for our customers."
A recipe is a set of steps that will be followed to automate workflows between GUIDEcx and other applications, which may include triggers, actions, calls, etc. The GUIDEcx team has key, prebuilt integrations (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot, Jira, Gainsight) that can be easily adapted to meet an organization's specific needs. Custom connectors are also available for hundreds of applications, unlocking full flexibility for users to build recipes from scratch.
Beta users of the tool are already raving about its functions. "The biggest thing is how comprehensive the solution is," says Joe Rogers, vice president of customer deployments at HungerRush. "You can literally do anything that the API allows you to do."
Although Recipe Builder has an easy-to-use interface, GUIDEcx also has highly trained guides ready to help build custom integrations for users. Recipe Builder will be available at no additional cost to Premium and Enterprise GUIDEcx customers.
Since its creation in late 2017, GUIDEcx continues to be recognized as the leader in customer onboarding, receiving top awards from organizations, including the "Best Customer Success Tool" in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards, as well as "Best SaaS Products for Customer Services/CRM" and "Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year" in the 2022 SaaS Awards. Reviews for the organization on B2B review website G2 continue to rank high, with GUIDEcx winning four consecutive #1 rankings in its biannual award for customer onboarding leadership.
For more information about GUIDEcx, or to schedule an interview with Peter Ord, please email Sarah Jensen at sjensen@guidecx.com.
Schedule a free demo with a Guide to learn more about these new features and how GUIDEcx can improve your customer onboarding experience.
About GUIDEcx: GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit guidecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
