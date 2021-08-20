DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding software, is improving its platform for business professionals everywhere with new time-tracking and resource-management features designed to simplify project management. The tools assist users in realizing actual implementation costs through the proper allocation of time and resources.
As the first client onboarding-specific tool to offer both features, GuideCX allows providers to audit their onboarding process. GuideCX Time Tracking offers a way to link customer churn to implementation time. When the working hours of employees are recorded, overall knowledge of implementation cost, revenue and profitability as a whole is strengthened. Likewise, through the platform's new resource management tool, businesses can see how and where their resources are being used and to what capacity. Project managers are able to assign projects and tasks seamlessly and create accountability through comparison. Other key benefits include the following:
- Decrease of time to value with transparency
- Workload management
- Accountability and efficiency
- Accurate data forecast
- Customer engagement tracking
"Most companies don't know how much their implementation and onboarding are costing them in terms of money, time and churn. By having such valuable tools at their fingertips, companies will now have this critical, real-time, transparent insight," said Peter Ord, GuideCX founder and CEO. "A project runs on trust. By painting the entire project plan and providing accurate timelines for all involved, trust is effortlessly increased."
By predicting important milestones through real forecasting data, businesses now have the ability to improve their entire onboarding operations. And with customer engagement being the biggest indicator of successful implementation, the client onboarding software offers accurate metrics to track project health and help businesses take their operations to the next level.
To learn more about the new features, GuideCX will be hosting a free webinar on Friday, August 27. For more information on GuideCX, visit GuideCX.com.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
