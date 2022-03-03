DRAPER, Utah, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding software for business professionals everywhere, is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Harris Clarke has been named COO of the Year in this year's Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards. Clarke, who has been with GuideCX since its inception in 2018, received the award for his achievements and contributions to the growing success of Utah's economy and the Silicon Slopes region as a whole.
The award comes on the heels of a pivotal year for the customer onboarding SaaS, which debuted its highly anticipated Navigator Reporting Engine tool in late December. Clarke led the GuideCX team through the formation and rollout of the one-of-a-kind enterprise reporting enhancement, which sets the standard for internal and external teams. Clarke's vision led to the creation of a tool that provides standard metrics and forecasting through simplified data, which has already garnered the praise of customers around the world.
Likewise, he has continued to help GuideCX elevate the B2B experience and deliver world-class service, pushing past the barriers of traditional client onboarding. His efforts have helped propel GuideCX to new heights, including its recent $25 million Series B funding round, which will help the company double its workforce by the end of 2022. Additionally, GuideCX continues to earn No. 1 rankings on G2 in multiple categories like the coveted Relationship Index, thanks to its heightened brand awareness.
"It is truly humbling to live and work in an ecosystem like that of the Utah Silicon Slopes community that encourages you to push past what you believe is possible," said Clarke. "Likewise, our team at GuideCX continues to inspire me every day as they undertake the work needed to revolutionize the onboarding process and help us fulfill our mission to change the business world one customer at a time."
As just one of three finalists in the COO of the Year category, Clarke received the designation during a gala held in late February at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Categories represented industries ranging from software to health, architecture and fashion. To view the complete list of this year's finalists, visit https://halloffame.siliconslopes.com/.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project—internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more—through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
