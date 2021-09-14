DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier new client onboarding software, has announced the awarding of 14 new badges for Fall 2021 from G2, the world's top B2B software and services review website. Since the creation of the new Client Onboarding category earlier this year, GuideCX has officially ranked in the top spot amongst user reviews.
Within the 14 badges, four of them are a first for the SaaS platform. Most notably, GuideCX received the badge for Best Relationship Fall 2021 within its previous home of the Project Management category, showcasing a monumental shift for the company's market presence, including potential customers' perception and current customers' retention. Other new badges include Best Support: Small Business, Best to Do Business With and the coveted Leader designation.
"Being compared against some of the top business platforms and tools in the industry, it is an honor to be recognized by G2 for our continued dedication to client onboarding and project management," said Peter Ord, GuideCX founder and CEO. "Through these badges, we are able to be easily seen in front of so many more of G2's users, making the impact truly immeasurable."
Utilizing a unique algorithm, G2 combines its user reviews with data from online sources and social networks to calculate the site's Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. For the Best Relationship category, G2 was ranked within an index of four main category factors: Ease of Business, Likely to Recommend, Quality of Support and Other Factors. The client onboarding platform jumped 25 spots, making it No. 1 out of over 395 competitive companies, as well as bolstering its image as it continues to foster relationships that adhere to its success.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
