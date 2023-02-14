Support Local Journalism

This award reaffirms GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding as they continue to help people work better together.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the industry leader in customer onboarding, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #11 on the Best Project Management Products list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.


