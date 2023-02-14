...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered
populations are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
GUIDEcx Earns Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Best Software by Function/Project Management Products
This award reaffirms GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding as they continue to help people work better together.
LEHI, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the industry leader in customer onboarding, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #11 on the Best Project Management Products list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
"I want to thank our customers for their ongoing support and for recognizing GUIDEcx as a leading project management solution," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO at GUIDEcx. "I am very proud to be honored by the world's leading software marketplace and look forward to continuing our mission of helping people work better together."
This is GUIDEcx's second time receiving a G2 Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to a commitment to providing the best possible customer onboarding solution.
"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."
The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of satisfaction and market presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit http://www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About GUIDEcx
GUIDEcx is the world leader for client onboarding platforms. Our intuitive solution facilitates a seamless and efficient transition from contract signing to customer success. All onboarding project participants — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors – are guided to complete each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
For more information, visit guidecx.com and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
