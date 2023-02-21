Support Local Journalism

Ord and Mehta will appear on CSC's webinar on February 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 23 at 1:30 ET/10:30 PT, Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta and GUIDEcx Founder/CEO Peter Ord will be guests on Customer Success Collective's (CSC) webinar, "How to prepare for economic headwinds and the role of customer onboarding". Mehta and Ord will share tips on how to navigate softer economic situations and maybe even gain some positive momentum during the year.


