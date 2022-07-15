GUIDEcx's latest release includes new and updated features created to drive customer engagement, satisfaction and retention. As the brand shifts to a new look and its emphasis on being a Guide for client onboarding, these new products are the next evolution of GUIDEcx.
LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx announced its latest product updates, including the new Compass Experience, easier integration of GUIDEcx into existing workflows (including Jira Connector), the introduction of Task Groups and several updates to roles and permissions.
"GUIDEcx is committed to helping people work better together," says Peter Ord, GUIDEcx founder and CEO. "For this release, we've invested in a series of updates and new features, like our Compass Experience, that help our customers work with their customers better."
The new updates and features include the following:
- Compass Experience. The new Compass Experience provides a personalized customer dashboard with a summary-level look at all tasks. The updated, clean design makes it easy for customers to quickly review tasks, associated deadlines and responsible point people, summarizing key information in one location. The personalized Compass removes the noise of traditional project management tools, making it easier for users to engage in and complete assigned onboarding tasks. In addition, clients are now provided with a one-click account access via Secure Links, eliminating login requirements.
- Task Groups. Designed to better organize workflow, Task Groups provide additional layers for subtasks. These subtasks include all the robustness of a regular task — including assignee, dependencies, time tracking, etc. — but allow team members or users to group a set of tasks together at a lower level than a milestone. Task groups also allow several tasks to be set as a dependency for another task or multiple tasks in the project. Additional updates include the ability to bulk edit, duplicate, ungroup or delete tasks. Task Groups can be grouped by existing tasks or be built from scratch. This new function also provides notifications when a task group is complete. Task Groups can be created in Templates or in Plan View.
- Roles and Permissions. New options for roles and permissions give administrators increased project management control. These new roles provide more flexible permission sets so the right people have access to the right things.
- Jira Integration. Our team is always listening to feedback from our users and we value their input. Their feedback was the catalyst to launching a number of new and exciting features to improve this integration.
- Gainsight Integration. We're partnering with the leading Customer Success platform provider, Gainsight. With this new GUIDEcx integration, you can have an even more seamless customer experience from start to finish.
"Collectively, all of these new features further enhance the user experience and help guide customers through the client onboarding process. Our goal in creating these updates is to continue to make the user experience as smooth as possible," said Cody Irwin, vice president of product. "These product enhancements are key to the next evolution of GUIDEcx."
About GUIDEcx.
GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
For more information, visit http://www.guidecx.com.
