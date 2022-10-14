The achievement reflects GUIDEcx's strong focus on customer success as the company continues to serve as the leader in client onboarding.
LEHI, Utah, October 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was named the "Best Customer Success Tool" winner in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards. Winners were announced on Oct. 13.
"GUIDEcx takes great pride in providing a positive customer experience and a smooth onboarding process for their clients," said Alex Ruggiero, community events producer at Customer Success Collective. "GUIDEcx continues to introduce product enhancements that improve efficiency and increase time to value for their customers. With a focus on the future, GUIDEcx strives to serve as a guide to those looking to create a more effective onboarding process.
"Some customers need hand-holding," Ruggiero added. "With GUIDEcx, we don't have to disrupt our processes to help them. On the platform, each task is a specific feature. You can still offer white-glove service, and scheduling meetings only involves the click of a button."
The Customer Success Collective Awards celebrate leaders in customer success. The Best Customer Success Tool category specifically highlights the company that provides the best CS software solution. Winners are determined by nomination and voting from members of the Customer Success Collective. This year, the organization received nearly 300 nominations in total for the award categories.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the number one CS tool in the space," said Peter Ord, CEO. "Having created the category and now having an outside analyst review us as number one in the category just means the absolute world to us.
"At GUIDEcx, we help people work better together," continued Ord. "A lot of hard work and effort has been put into building a world-class product for our customers. For an outside party to validate us is invigorating."
GUIDEcx is dedicated to the success of its customers. With a focus on guiding customers through the onboarding process, this award showcases the strong and loyal relationships the organization has built with its customers. GUIDEcx continues to focus on platform enhancements that streamline the onboarding process, increase customer success and lead to long-term retention. This achievement reflects GUIDEcx's goal to serve as a guide to those looking to create a more effective onboarding process.
For more information about GUIDEcx or to schedule an interview with Peter Ord, please email Corey AmEnde at camende@guidecx.com.
About GUIDEcx
GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
