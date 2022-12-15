Reaffirming GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding, this award from the Winter 2023 G2 Report, along with 18 other awards, highlights GUIDEcx's customer-centric approach.
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was announced this week as the "Best Relationship" winner for the Project Management Category by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.
This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Relationship Index for the Project Management category-related questions featured in the G2 review form.
"We deeply value our customers' satisfaction," says Peter Ord, GUIDEcx CEO and founder. "This quarter's awards from G2 reflect our dedication to ensuring a positive experience for each and every one of our customers. We are proud to receive the Project Management Best Relationship award for the second time this year, recognizing our ongoing efforts to remain the leader in customer onboarding."
The G2 Winter 2023 Report is based on ratings by business professionals. GUIDEcx received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Relationship Index.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews."
GUIDEcx also received 18 awards in additional categories, including the following:
Winners were announced Tuesday.
Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of GUIDEcx) on G2's GUIDEcx review page.
For more information about GUIDEcx, or to schedule an interview with Peter Ord, please email Corey AmEnde at camende@guidecx.com.
Schedule a free demo with a Guide to learn more about these new features and how GUIDEcx can improve your customer onboarding experience.
About GUIDEcx
GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
For more information, visit guidecx.com and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. To learn more about where to go for software, visit http://www.g2.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Corey AmEnde, GUIDEcx, (860) 490-6718, camende@guidecx.com
SOURCE GUIDEcx
