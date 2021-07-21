DRAPER, Utah, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier platform for customer onboarding, has announced the appointment of Sid Ewing as head of marketing. In his role, Ewing will assist in expanding the company's branding and messaging tracks to deepen product awareness and strengthen overall customer experience.
Ewing, a successful marketing industry veteran and Utah native, will aid in propelling forward the company's expansion and visibility to business professionals across the nation. He joins the company during a time of rapid expansion and exponential growth both internally and externally. In addition to its just-revealed top category distinction on G2 – the leading B2B software review website – GuideCX was also awarded three badges earlier this year by G2 in high performance and momentum leadership. This follows a successful $10 million Series A round of financing last fall.
During his two-decade career, Ewing has served in notable positions: He served as digital marketing manager for global research and advisory firm Gartner, was responsible for developing the digital efforts of leading specialty outdoor retailer Backcountry.com, and, just prior to his move to GuideCX, was the vice president of marketing at SimpleNexus, a mobile mortgage platform, where he focused on lead generation.
"Instead of a 'client onboarding software,' I want people to recognize GuideCX as a 'client onboarding solution,'" Ewing said. "Every company that sells software should be using GuideCX, and we need to expand awareness of that. Tools get used, but we provide a solution, and I want to elevate the brand to the respect that it deserves."
"Sid embodies complete confidence through his strong work ethic in addition to his belief in GuideCX, and that's someone who we want on our team, especially as we continue our growth trajectory," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX. "With his proven track record, Sid sees a positive pathway forward and has the right skills to lead us there."
Ewing will work closely with the GuideCX sales team to capitalize on opportunities to expand the company's presence through opportunities like trade shows, conferences and product demos. He will oversee marketing efforts across the GuideCX roster of 70 employees and growing.
