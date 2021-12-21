DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier new customer onboarding software, announces they were awarded 12 badges from G2 for Winter 2022, the world's top B2B software and services review website. Among the designations is a badge recognizing GuideCX as the top-ranked leader in the client onboarding category, which was created earlier this year and is entirely dependent upon user reviews.
Since its debut in 2017, GuideCX has cemented itself as the top choice in new client onboarding solutions. With a total of 21 software companies in the category, GuideCX was one of just a small few to earn badge distinctions. Other top rankings bestowed include Best Support and Best Relationship, both within the relationship index category, representing an ease of customer business and efficiency. Also recognized for its ability to reduce time to value, GuideCX continues to be a leader in the site's project management category, being awarded the Leader, Momentum Leader and Best Relationship badges for its ability to positively impact a business's performance.
"To be recognized in both the onboarding and project management categories, yet alone named as a leader in both, is truly a coveted achievement as GuideCX continues to secure our mission to become a critical component of business success," said Peter Ord, GuideCX founder and CEO. "G2 has been a tremendous resource for helping more and more users discover GuideCX and make informed decisions knowing they are moving forward with the best client onboarding software on the market."
Other badges awarded to GuideCX for the winter season include Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use and Best Support in the project management category; High Performer for both small business and mid-market; and Highest User Adoption in the task management category. Using a unique algorithm, G2 combines user reviews with data from online sources and social networks to configure the site's Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. For more information on GuideCX, visit GuideCX.com.
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
