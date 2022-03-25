The customer onboarding platform held onto the top spot in last year's newly created category while reaching past barriers thanks to its easy-to-use interface.
LEHI, Utah, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier new client onboarding software, announces they were awarded 21 badges from G2 for Spring 2022, up from 14 this winter. Just last spring, G2, the world's top B2B software and services review website, created the client onboarding category on its site. For the second season in a row, GuideCX has received a badge recognizing it as the top-ranked leader within the grouping, which is notably entirely dependent upon G2's user reviews.
As GuideCX continues to grow and expand since its inception five years ago, so does its user-friendliness. New this season, the SaaS received a trio of badges reflecting its dedication to doing so, including Most Implementable, Easiest Setup and Best Usability. Other top distinctions for GuideCX include being ranked No. 1 for Best Relationship in the project management category (out of 118 of its competitors) and No. 1 for Best Relationship in the workflow management category (out of 24 companies).
"When you are paired with the best of the best in the technology industry and still come out as No. 1 based on real user reviews, it's truly humbling to know what a difference your product is making in the lives and businesses of people everywhere," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX. "As we personally continue to grow and expand at GuideCX, we are confident that our users are doing so right alongside us and embracing our developments."
This season, GuideCX was also top ranked on G2's usability index for client onboarding for easiest administration as well as in the fourth spot for quality of support for enterprise project management. Using a unique algorithm, G2 combines user reviews with data from online sources and social networks to configure the site's customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. For more information on GuideCX, visit GuideCX.com.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
