As the customer onboarding category creator, GUIDEcx proudly takes a look back at some of its incredible accomplishments over the past five years in business.
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This November, GUIDEcx® celebrates its five-year anniversary as the category creator and leader in customer onboarding. With over 250,000 successful onboarding projects completed since 2017, GUIDEcx knows how to leverage its knowledge and experience to deliver a best-in-class implementation process.
The best companies in the world were created to solve a problem, and GUIDEcx is no different. While working at his previous company, GUIDEcx founder and CEO Peter Ord recognized a need in the market for a platform that could deliver products and services in a timely manner, with clear communication, that exceeded customer expectations. He saw first-hand the issues caused by a poor implementation process and made it his mission to solve this problem.
In November 2017, Ord started his own SaaS company with the goal of providing a customer onboarding process that was easy to navigate for providers and customers, was fully transparent and delivered value. Ord's implementation solution would revolutionize the onboarding process and eventually lead to the creation of a brand-new category: customer onboarding.
In the fast-paced world of SaaS companies, very few people can lay claim to being the first at something, but Ord can. Ord's vision for a best-in-class onboarding solution, natural entrepreneurial instincts and dedication to helping people work better together have fueled the growth of GUIDEcx from an idea to solve a gap in the market to being named one of the fastest-growing companies of 2022 by GrowjoAuto Draft.
"It takes a special kind of individual to build a startup," said Ord. "Most founders wouldn't consider themselves ready. However, as Kobe Bryant put it, 'It's not the destination, it's the journey.' Here at GUIDEcx, we understood there would be bumps in the road; however, we persisted because we believed in ourselves and surrounded ourselves with others who believed in what we were doing as well. Our secret sauce is our collective experience that allowed us to build a solution that didn't exist on the market. Creating an entirely new industry category and the GUIDEcx platform has been daunting and exciting all at the same time."
Since its inception in late 2017, GUIDEcx has been recognized as the leader in customer onboarding by several external organizations, including top B2B review website G2, who created an entirely new award category for the organization in 2021. GUIDEcx then went on to win four consecutive #1 rankings in their biannual award for customer onboarding leadership. GUIDEcx also took home recent wins as the "Best Customer Success Tool" in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards as well as "Best SaaS Products for Customer Services/CRM" and "Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year" in the 2022 SaaS Awards.
"The thought of helping B2B companies level up their customer experience to meet the expectations of the modern-day consumer, that was the lightbulb moment!" Ord said about his experience developing the GUIDEcx platform. "No one has ever said, 'I don't believe in that problem,' or, 'I don't believe we should make a customer experience better.' Everyone has been part of a poor customer experience. Everyone agrees that this is a problem. That is what excites me about GUIDEcx: We can build a product for the masses, which is focused more on the individuals, not just the marketing product or service."
GUIDEcx's success has been due in large part to the incredible customers and employees that work together to create a winning partnership. At the heart of GUIDEcx is the desire to help people work better together. GUIDEcx prides itself on an incredible team of professionals who are committed to guiding customers to success.
"GUIDEcx is a game changer as far as project management goes," said Ann Mooney, head of implementation with Epion Health. "It destroys timelines by eliminating redundancy, delivering consistency, and creating expectations for the team and the client."
