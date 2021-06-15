DRAPER, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To lead a successful startup business takes dedication, belief and complete loyalty to seeing an idea through to completion. This June, Peter Ord, founder and CEO of Utah's premier client onboarding unicorn, GuideCX, along with his wife, Megan, will take attendees of the annual StartFEST behind the scenes of what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur both professionally and personally.
Ord will kick off Utah's original grassroots festival on Wednesday, June 16 with his "Get Outside Your Network" talk, which will spotlight his tried-and-true approach to starting a business from the ground up. From bootstrapping to series A funding to the critical importance of networking, attendees will walk away with a clearer map of their own path to unicorn status.
"If someone wants to start their own business, it's important to understand all of the different moving parts that need to be executed from idea to fruition," said Ord. "I want people to recognize that networking is such a crucial component to growing a company through not only developing personal contacts but valuable advice, funding, and assistance as a whole."
Likewise, the devotion to entrepreneurship shouldn't have to come at the sacrifice of a significant other. To further highlight that point, Peter's wife, Megan, will appear on a panel focusing on the need for intertwined success in entrepreneurs' work and personal lives on Thursday, June 17. Megan will discuss the trials, tribulations, and unwavering support needed in relationships between entrepreneurs and their spouses.
Married to Peter for 11 years and mom to their four daughters, Megan will offer her personal insight into the hard work that goes into a startup business on the panel, hosted by Dr. Amy Osmond Cook, the chief marketing officer of Simplus. The candid discussion will focus on the pleasures, pitfalls, and potential of a relationship with an entrepreneur. GuideCX was founded in 2018 and has become the premier client onboarding project management platform, simplifying workflows for businesses across the nation. The company now boasts over 60 employees with plans for additional hiring this summer.
"Entrepreneurs and their partners need to know what they're getting into when they initially start their own company including the toll that it takes along with the around-the-clock hours to build something from nothing," said Megan Ord. "Through my own experience, I would love to offer any bit of advice that can help someone down this same path."
This year's StartFEST will be conducted over two days of virtual sessions that are designed to educate, entertain, and inspire attendees. Peter Ord's "Get Outside Your Network" talk will take place at 9:30 am MDT on June 16 while Megan's participation in the "You Don't Have to Choose Between a Successful Business and a Successful Relationship" panel will take place at 2pm MDT on June 17.
Tickets for StartFEST are available for $49. For more information, visit http://www.StartFestival.com.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project—internal resources, customer teams, and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app, or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
ABOUT BEEHIVE STARTUPS
Beehive Startups spotlights Utah startups, organizes events tailored to the startup and small business community, and reports on Utah entrepreneurs — focusing on their latest ventures, lessons learned, and greatest achievements. For more information, visit http://www.BeehiveStartups.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Skladd, GuideCX, 586-222-2423, kristen.skladd@osmondmarketing.com
SOURCE GuideCX