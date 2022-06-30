Adding aesthetic and healing value for guests, the recent $20 million renovation of Gurney's Seawater Spa in Montauk, New York, includes a new Himalayan salt room, featuring a custom Himalayan salt wall and Atlas Flex Block Salt Table, both from Himalayan Source.
MONTAUK, N.Y., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gurney's Seawater Spa in Montauk, New York recently unveiled a new Himalayan salt room, featuring a custom 18' wide by 9.4' tall Himalayan salt wall and a Atlas Flex Block Salt Table, both from Himalayan Source. Enriching the spa's Salt Stone Therapy Massage treatment, adding aesthetic and healing value for guests, the salt room is part of Gurney's recently completed $20 million renovation.
According to Sandra Sadowski, Director of Spa & Fitness, Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, the wall is a key architectural highlight and therapeutic retreat within the spa.
"Our guests especially love the backlighting on the salt wall as well as the various depth placements of the stones, which add a textured topography," said Sadowski. "Guests' tensions simply melt away during the salt stone treatment, leaving them with renewed clarity."
Constructed of 768 white, 100 percent natural Himalayan salt bricks, the wall is a custom creation from Himalayan Source, one of the spa industry's leading providers of Himalayan salt concepts. Working with top spas and wellness centers around the world, Himalayan Source utilizes Himalayan salt born from the Primal Sea, where scientists believe all life originated, to enhance therapeutic spaces with striking custom salt concepts, salt walls, salt panels for saunas, and more.
Working with custom installation instructions and drawings plus engineering support from Himalayan Source, Gurney's in-house team installed the salt wall. According to Himalayan Source, a wall of this size is typically installed in four to seven days with two people assigned to the install.
"Curating this space with Himalayan Source's Ann Marie Brown and Rachel Williams has been an educational experience — bringing to life such a healing space," Sadowski said about the project.
"This project exemplifies how beautifully Himalayan salt can take spa guests' healing experiences to the next level," said Himalayan Source co-founder Ann Brown. "Sandra fully embraced the potential that Himalayan salt's natural, clean, healing properties offer to a spa treatment space. We were thrilled to help Seawater Spa bring this stunning wall to life for its guests."
The Atlas Flex Block Salt Table, manufactured by Touch America on behalf of Himalayan Source, features all white salt bricks to match the Seawater Spa's salt wall and has a unique flex so the body is cushioned around the hand-carved Himalayan salt tiles to add amazing comfort for the guest. The Atlas Flex-Block Salt Table can be used for massage and body treatments, or on its own for due to the grounding effect of Himalayan salt which is same as the Earth (8 hertz) similar to Earthing, grounding and forest bathing. The surface of warmed Himalayan salt, containing 84 naturally occurring minerals and salts, amplifies the healing benefits of treatments guests receive.
Seawater Spa offers Salt Stone Therapy Massage, a Saltability Himalayan salt massage treatment, in the Himalayan salt room. Guests enjoy the treatment while lying on the warm Atlas Flex Block Salt Table with the Himalayan salt wall enhancing the total salt experience.
Himalayan Source creates unique salt spa concepts from Himalayan salt that is sourced responsibly from northern Pakistan near the base of the Himalayan Mountains.
Media Contact
Rachel Williams, Himalayan Source, 1-888-576-3525, info@himalayansource.com
SOURCE Himalayan Source