...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com. (PRNewsfoto/Halia Therapeutics, Inc.)
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 7.
Dr. Bearss' presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its novel therapeutics to treat chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates and anticipated milestones. Details about the presentation are as follows:
Presenter:David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics
Date:Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. EST
Location: Winter Garden Room, Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, is currently completing a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
