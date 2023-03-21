Support Local Journalism

Award honors the late Marcus P. Weenig, a franchisee who made a monumental impact on the brand

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, named the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet, recently announced the Marcus P. Weenig Award. This new award will be given annually to recognize a franchisee for their positive influence and impact on the Handel's Homemade Ice Cream brand, fellow franchisees, and their community. Handel's launched the award this year in memory of Marcus P. Weenig, a multi-unit franchisee who passed away in late 2022.


