The innovative footwear brand will open its flagship store near Salt Lake City, UT on May 19

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader in hands-free shoe innovation, Kizik will open its first-ever brick-and-mortar store near Salt Lake City on May 19, 2023. Located in the heart of the company's home state, the retail store marks the first of many for Kizik, which experienced more than 250% growth last year and exceeded nine figures in sales.


