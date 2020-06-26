PROVO, Utah, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and 1.5 billion views for its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, FiberFix, Chatbooks, Poo Pourri, Purple, and so many other hits. Today, the renowned social media spot makers introduced a product that is already revolutionizing DIY projects for homeowners across the country in a campaign for Murphy Ladder entitled The only ladder you need, is one you'll ACTUALLY use. The ad profiles Murphy's Ladder foldable ladder, a versatile product that compacts to 1/4 its size when not being used.
"Clearly more people are staying home and working on projects around the house. There's no better time to promote a ladder that is so innovative and compact. Our hope is that the Ladder Luchador character will take on a life of its own and join the other iconic characters we've come up with on campaigns like Chatbooks and Squatty Potty," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.
The new Murphy Ladder Campaign promotes and demonstrates the versatility of their ladder, which is known as the easiest ladder to use, carry and store. Designed by a firefighter, the compact and sturdy ladder can be used as both a step ladder and extension ladder, yet compacts down to 1/4 of its size in seconds. The Murphy Ladder has a loyal following of satisfied customers and is also used by fire departments across the country.
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.