PROVO, Utah, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, 1.5 billion + views and helped drive over $350 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, ChatBooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. Today, Harmon Brothers released its second major campaign promoting Lumē Deodorant, a doctor-developed, aluminum free, natural deodorant for the whole body entitled "This deodorant cured my stanky pits, my husband's funky junk, and my son's stinky feet!" The first and earlier release in December 2018 was a huge success, racking up over 70 million views to date.

"I've always known, if you want to talk about taboo subjects like body odor, no one does it better than the Harmon Brothers. We were thrilled with the success of the first Lumē advertisement produced by their team, so I knew there had to be a Part 2," said Dr. Shannon Klingman, Lumē Inventor and CEO. "We have the most effective aluminum free deodorant on the market today and the fact that you can use Lumē anywhere means we are defining a new category in hygiene. I am confident the new ad will continue to help women and men discover Lumē."

Developed by Dr. Shannon Klingman, a gynecologist, Lumē is aluminum free, and made from naturally derived and skin-safe ingredients. It is a clinically-proven 72-hour odor control that can safely be used anywhere on a person's body. Dr. Klingman said, "Lumē was born because, as an OBGYN, I saw how doctors were far too eager to prescribe antibiotics for day-to-day body odors below the belt. So, I dove into that odor causing reaction and created a product that stopped the stink above and below the belt."

Lumē is so effective that in a head-to-head study against two natural deodorant leaders, Native and Schmidt's, Lumē was proven to control odor six times longer than both. Lumē has helped women and men of all ages to prevent body odor. It's made without aluminum, artificial fragrance oils or baking soda, meaning anyone can feel confident using it even on the most sensitive skin.

Sticking with the theme of the first Lumē ad, the latest Harmon Brothers spot follows the glamorous life of a woman who no longer struggles with body odor, due to Lumē. But rather than a musical number fit for Broadway, the lead character breaks into a catchy doo-wop, complete with a chorus of backup crooners. Harmon Brothers' famous humor is interspersed throughout. 

"This deodorant cured my stanky pits, my husband's funky junk, and my son's stinky feet!"

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
 The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

ABOUT LUMĒ
Lumē is all natural, clinically-proven, 72-hour odor control you can use anywhere on your body. Lumē has helped women and men of all ages to prevent body odor. It's made without aluminum, artificial fragrance oils, or baking soda, so you can feel confident using it even on your most sensitive skin. www.Lume.Love 

