Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to the health, wellness and fitness sectors, and Relentless Consumer Partners ("Relentless"), which invests in high-potential consumer brands that empower people to live better lives, have formed a strategic partnership. Harrison Co. is not only a strategic investor in the firm but will also be an investor in Relentless's investments, acquisitions and funds. Together, Harrison Co. and Relentless will bring unparalleled experience and expertise guiding brands to maximize their full potential through different phases of growth.

Relentless acquires and invests in high-potential companies, building the next generation of brands that are shaping the future of consumer experiences across both products and services. Relentless was founded by John Burns and Scott Caras.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.