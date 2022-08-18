Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Nancy Tallman, take their partnership into its second year. Nancy Tallman exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Park City, Utah area.
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nancy Tallman is one of the most accomplished and recognized REALTORS® in Summit and Wasatch Counties, as dedicated to her clients' objectives as she is knowledgeable about the Park City area real estate market.
A real estate industry leader, Nancy was president of the Park City Board of REALTORS® and served as dean of the Utah Association of REALTORS' Leadership Academy. She is a recipient of the prestigious Utah Association of REALTORS® "President's Award" as well as the Park City Board of REALTORS®' "Meritorious Service" award. She co-authored The Essential Guide to Buying and Selling Luxury Real Estate: Insights from America's Top Luxury Agents, an Amazon Best Seller, and has been interviewed on "Selling the Dream," a podcast made by and for REALTORS® who work in resort markets. A non-stop worker, Nancy's prestigious appointments have never interfered with her business – she is a top-producing agent and has been among the 1% of all agents included on the America's Best Real Estate Professionals list from RealTrends.
Nancy's extensive involvement in the real estate industry has given her the knowledge that her clients rely on, and has earned her the respect of her peers. Since relocating to Park City from Los Angeles in 2003, Nancy has directed her energies to ensure that innovative marketing strategies, aggressive negotiating, and creative problem solving redound to the benefit of her clients. As a result of her expertise and fierce devotion to her clients, more than 80 percent of her transactions come from referrals and repeat clients.
Nancy balances the demands of a successful business with her family and still finds time to partake in the lifestyle that lures so many to Park City, from CrossFit and power yoga to skiing and hiking. A Los Angeles native, Nancy earned a Master's degree in Public Health from UCLA. She works with an equal number of buyers and sellers, giving her a well-rounded perspective on the real estate market.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.