OREM, Utah, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities around the country, celebrated the four inaugural graduates who earned degrees after receiving scholarships as part of the company's Education Success Program.

The program provides mentoring and scholarships of up to $10,000 annually from Havenpark to cover college and university expenses.


